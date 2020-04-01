Apple will reportedly release the iPhone 9 on April 15 th

KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

18:34 1 Aprel 2020
Jon Prosser has sparked a new rumor in the tech community regarding the upcoming iPhone 9. According to the founder of Front Page Tech, Apple willl launch the first iPhone SE successor on April 15th, a day after OnePlus will unveil its new OnePlus 8 smartphones. I only say this because back in 2018, OnePlus had to reschedule its own 6T launch event because Apple decided to host an iPad Pro event on the same day. Clearly, someone in Apple isn’t a fan of OnePlus.
 
Granted, things could still change by this time given the circumstances, but it looks like Apple will finally unveil the iPhone SE 2 after all this time.
 
In addition, Prosser says Apple is beginning to ship out iMacs to some staff members to provide additional support for customers during the coronavirus outbreak. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg corroborated the report.
 
The iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2, whatever Apple calls it) will be the company’s new $399 offering aimed at taking on the mid-range market. The device will feature a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and an iPhone 8 body. There will be one 12MP camera on the back along with wireless charging, a Lightning port, an A13 Bionic processor, and stereo speakers. On paper, it looks like the device will do a nice job at giving you bang for your buck, but reviews will tell the full story, and if the ship date of April 22nd is to be believed, they’re likely right around the corner.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-67435-news-2.html
