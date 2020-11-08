Dünyaca məşhur fotoqraf Füzulidə - FOTOLAR

.
Dünyaca məşhur fotoqraf Füzulidə
23:23 8 Noyabr 2020
Elvin Nüsrət
Dünyaca məşhur fotoqraf Reza Deqati işğaldan azad edilmiş Füzuli şəhərində olub.

Metbuat.az xəbər verir ki, fotoqraf bu barədə “Instagram” hesabında fotolar və məlumat paylaşıb.

Vaxtilə Füzuli şəhərini tərk etməyə məcbur edilmiş azərbaycanlıların danışdıqlarını xatırlayan fotoqraf bu əhvalatları heç vaxt unutmayacağını deyib.

Reza Deqati bildirib ki, dinc əhali şəhəri tərk edərkən avtobuslara özləri ilə götürə biləcəkləri bir sıra kiçik əşyaları da götürüb. Lakin yolda erməni quldurlar onları qarət edib, qadınların zinət əşyalarını alıb, müqavimət göstərən kişiləri güllələyib, sağ qalanlardan isə ayaqqabılarını çıxarmalarını tələb ediblər. Ermənilər havaya atəş açaraq onlardan ayaqyalın qaçmalarını istəyiblər.

“Bu avtobusun görüntüsü həmin xatirələrdə əks-səda verdi. Bu hekayələri mən dəfələrlə qaçqın və məcburi köçkünlərdən eşitmişəm. Bu gün demək olar ki, eyni yerdə məni bu hekayələr haqqında düşünməyə vadar edən avtobusları tapdım. Sonra isə yerdə çox güman ki, ermənilərin atıb qaçdığı ayaqqabı və paltarları gördüm. Bu bir tarix dərsidir, özünüzə rəva bilmədiyinizi, başqasına etməyin”, - deyə fotoqraf yazıb.

View this post on Instagram

Füzuli, Azerbaijan When I entered the newly liberated city of Füzuli I was shocked to face a phantom city. This place inhabited by thousands of people was abandoned. Nature took back his right. In the 90s, after the end of the active combats in Karabakh, I met with refugees from Füzuli. I will never forget the stories they told me about the moment they had to leave their homes and lands. When the Armenian army attacked, many of them filled up buses with few belongings they could take with them. Just outside, they were all stoped by Armenian soldiers and forced out of the bus, their belongings were ransacked, women were assaulted, their jewelries were stollen taken, pockets were emptied, the men opposing this violence were shot. After this frisking, the soldiers asked them to take our their shoes and then shooting in the air ordered them to run. Seeing this abandoned bus echoed with this memory. These stories I heard repeatedly from many refugees and displaced people. Today almost at the same place I found buses that symbolically made me think about these stories. Then I found, on the ground, the shoes and outfits of Armenian soldiers left here probably while they were fleeing. This is a lesson from History, don’t do to others what you wouldn’t someone else do to you. Füzuli was a flourishing inhabited city, today it is a ghost town where nature took over everything. #fuzuli #Karabakh #azerbaiijan #reza #rezaphoto #photography #rezaphotojournalist #photojournalist #azgram #karabakhisazerbaijan

A post shared by REZA (@rezaphotography) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:49am PST

