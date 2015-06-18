Baku 2015: Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins gold medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete, Milad Beigi Harchegani, competing in the men’s 80 kg taekwondo won a gold medal at the Baku 2015 European Games.

In the finals, he defeated the Russian athlete Albert Gaun.

The European Games that kicked off in Baku June 12, will last till June 28.

There is a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.

Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

