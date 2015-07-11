Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Minister: Major pit-stop and two-storey building will be built in Azadlig Square regarding Formula 1 

11:38 11 İyul 2015
Replacement of asphalt pavement is being planned in some streets of Baku in March-April, 2016

Baku. Farid Mirzayev - APA. Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held in the capital. Conditions should be created for it. Replacement of asphalt pavement is being planned in some streets of Baku in March and April of the next year. Sewer caps should be secured.

 

Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said the above mentioned, APA reports.

 

The minister said that a major pit-stop and two-storey building - paddock will soon be built in Azadlig Square. “Teams and cars will arrive in. Works are underway in this regard. I think that there is no delay in the course of work”, said the minister.

 

A.Rahimov added that the technical measures are being taken regarding the Formula 1 races. 

