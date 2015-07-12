Official advices US to seize Iran’s smile and make deal

Tehran, Iran, July 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The US has to seize the smiles of President Hassan Rouhani and foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif to prevent being slapped in the face, Iran’s Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said.

He stated that the US missed out on Iran’s diplomatic moves 13 years ago and it should appreciate President Rouhani and Zarif now.

Rezaei made the remarks in an interview with the State TV IRIB on July 11.

Iran and six world powers — China, France, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany — are attempting to reach a long-term deal that would ensure the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The initial deadline for the agreement was June 30, but the sides have postponed to July 13.

Both sides say there has been progress in two weeks of talks.

Thirteen years ago they did not appreciate Rouhani’s smile and 20,000 centrifuges was what they got in response, Rezaei stressed, adding if US leaders fail to appreciate Iran’s smile again, they should expect to see Iran having 100,000 centrifuges.

“The US president must avoid showing signs of weakness. Barack Obama’s weakness has made the US Secretary of State John Kerry come with sorry expressions and say what was agreed on previously should be changed,” the Iranian politician pointed out.

“Today’s war is one of phrases and writing them,” Rezaei said.

He blamed the US for derailing the nuclear talks and said the US mistake is that they convey suspicious signs to the negotiations table.

“US presidents have a lot of power and can veto Congress laws. Now the issue is Obama’s administrative power because the case is very heavy for him. But of course Obama was himself the one who caused this, because George Bush, as hardline as he was, did not dare impose last year’s sanction on Iran,” Rezaei went on to say.

“The US has no way but to hold talks and reach a deal with Iran. All doors are closed to them and they are unable to launch military assault or intensify sanctions anymore. The US is like a weightlifting athlete who has no power to pull the weight up. Therefore, it would be natural if the talks are extended and that will prove that the Obama team does not have enough privileges.”

The secretary of the Iranian Expediency Council further commented on the issue of missiles mentioned during the nuclear negotiations.

“The US took the talks from the nuclear issue to missiles and they say Iran should not possess missiles with over 300 kilometers range. That is a kind of disarmament so that if someday Israel would decide to attack Iran, we may not be able to retaliate.”

“This shows that the US has vile intentions and wants to launch war on Iran in the future and it wants Iran to be unable to fight back,” he concluded.

A dispute over U.N. sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program and a broader arms embargo were among issues holding up a nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers on July 6, the day before their previous self-imposed deadline.

"The Iranians want the ballistic missile sanctions lifted. They say there is no reason to connect it with the nuclear issue, a view that is difficult to accept," one Western official had said.

