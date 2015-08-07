Witnesses testify in court hearing on Khadija Ismayilova’s case - UPDATED

[ 07 August 2015 19:02 ]





Baku. Etibar Mammadov - APA . Baku Court of Grave Crimes has proceeded the hearing on the case of Khadija Ismayilova after the lunch break.

APA reports that the court presided by judge Ramella Allahverdiyeva announced the court staff’s decision on the lawyers’ objection to the court composition. According to the decision, the objection was not considered due to the lack of sufficient grounds.

Khadija Ismayilova made a noise in the hearing and said that she won’t testify unless the presence of the employees of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and "Azadlig" (Liberty) newspaper is ensured in the hearing. She demanded it to be considered in the next hearing. The judge said that it will be considered.

Then, testimonies of the witnesses were heard. Journalist Aynur Imanova said in her testimony that he has no relations with the Radio Liberty and attended the programs of Khadija Ismayilova as a guest. The journalist said that afterwards she asked Kh.Ismayilova for a job in the radio. “Khadija told me that she has no such responsibility”, she added.

She testified that her relations with Kh. Ismayilova were broken on personal grounds and refused to disclose the reason. “I acquainted with Tural Mustafayev in 2013 via Khadija Ismayilova. Tural has made three suicide attempts following his breakup with betrothed. Rovshane told me that. He has beaten Rovshane many times at the time they were engaged. I was trying to take Tural out of Rovshane’s life. As for the fact that Tural and Khadija have been in a relationship, I have heard it from the media. I have known Tural as a man with psychological problems.

The public prosecutor outlined that the witness’s testimony is in contrast with preliminary investigation.

“In his testimony, Babek Bakirov, who has been head of Radio Azadliq’s Baku bureau after Khadija Ismayilova, said has been cooperating with the radio since 1997 and that in 2005 he began to work permanently.

“From 2010 to 2014, I have worked as coordinator. I have known Tural since 2013. He applied for working at the radio’s Shirvan bureau and we employed him. After a while, he said he wants to leave and related this decision to being tired. He then got employed at Meydan TV, but a bit later he wanted to return to the radio. And then the radio wasn’t in need of an employee”.

After the testimonies of other witnesses, the next process was scheduled for Aug.10.

***

Baku. Etibar Mammadov – APA . Baku Court of Grave Crimes started on Friday a hearing on the case of Khadija Ismayilova.

APA reports that at the hearing presided over by judge Ramella Allahverdiyeva it was decided to launch a court investigation. Ramella Allahverdiyeva said that aggrieved person Tural Mustafayev didn’t come to the hearing. He doesn’t answer phone calls. The decision was passed on forcedly bringing the aggrieved person to the hearing.

Khadija Ismayilova petitioned the court to ensure her familiarizing with the files of the criminal case. The petition was sustained, it was noted that the copy of the criminal case would be submitted to her.

Then the lawyers filed petitions for not starting the hearing in the absence of Tural Mustafayev, Khadija Ismayilova’s sitting next to the lawyers, but not in the glass booth.

Court rejected the petitions. The judge said that Khadija Ismayilova’s sitting in the glass booth is for her own safety.

Then prosecutor Ramazan Hadiyev announced the indictment. According to the indictment, Khadija Ismayilova was engaged in illegal business, and evaded taxes. She also abused her powers.

Khadija Ismayilova didn’t agree with the charges, said that she was only responsible for materials aired on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, she was not dealing with the issues of taxes.

Then, she answered the questions of the public prosecutor.

The hearing will be continued afternoon.

The Prosecutor General’s Office issued a statement on the arrest of Khadija Ismayilova that the Sabail District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal case under the Criminal Code’s article #125 (bringing to suicide) regarding Tural Mustafayev, a reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Meydan TV Television and Radio Company, for making a suicide attempt by swallowing zinc oxide in Seaside Park on October 20.

T. Mustafayev appealed to the General Prosecutor’s Office to ask for measures against Khadija Ismayilova, with whom he had close relationship for a long time, for bringing him to suicide by prosecuting and exerting pressure on him, insulting his honor and dignity throughout the period he worked there.

The investigation also revealed that Mustafayev attempted to commit suicide on 1 May 2014 by hanging himself with buttonhole made by bed-sheet in the apartment which he rented as Khadija was threatening him. But due to a reason independent on him, he couldn’t fulfill his intention.

On December 5, the Sabail District Court sentenced Khadija Ismayilova to two-month pre-trial detention. The term was extended for several times.

Then, an investigative authority has brought new charges against Khadija Ismayilova under the Criminal Code’s articles 179.3.2 (assignment or waste in large size), 192.2.2 (illegal business), 213.1 (tax evasion) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers).

