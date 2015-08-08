Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Israeli war jets strike central Gaza in response to rockets firing

03:13 8 Avqust 2015
Baku-APA. Israeli war jets struck on Friday night a training facility belonging to Islamic Hamas movement in central Gaza Strip, wounding two people, medics and security officials said, APA reports quoting Xinhua.

 

Ashraf al-Qedra, Gaza health ministry spokesman, told reporters that two security men were lightly injured by the shrapnel of an Israeli missile which was fired at an area east of Nuseirat refugee camp in central part of the coastal enclave.

 

The Israeli air strike came shortly after Gaza militants fired two rockets from central Gaza Strip into southern Israel. No damages or injuries were reported, according to Israel Public Radio.

 

The Israeli military confirmed the air strike in a statement, saying that the rocket, which targeted civilians in southern Israel, landed in an open area, causing no injuries.

 

The statement said the air attack was carried out against a "Hamas terror infrastructure" in Gaza.

 

Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, Israel's military spokesman, added that since the beginning of August multiple rockets have been fired towards southern Israel, most falling short in the Gaza Strip, accusing terrorists of using the Strip as a launch pad for rocket attacks, and warning that Hamas must fulfill its responsibilities or face the consequences.

 

Also on Friday, a militant group, loyal to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, claimed responsibility for launching two rockets from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

 

The group said in a leaflet emailed to reporters that its militants fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel "in response to the Jewish daily storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and cursing Prophet Mohamed."

 

The leaflet was signed by the black and white flag of IS and the group, which claimed responsibility for firing the two rockets, called itself "the grandchildren of Mohamed's Followers - environs of Jerusalem."

