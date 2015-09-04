Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Iran's exports via suitcase trade to Azerbaijan decrease

16:37 4 Sentyabr 2015
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Umid Niayesh – Trend:

Iran exported $12.1 million worth of goods to Azerbaijan via the suitcase trade during the first five months of current Iranian fiscal year (March 21-Aug. 22).

The figure indicates a fall by 17 percent compared to the same period of preceding year, the Iranian Custom Administration said.

The Islamic Republic has exported goods worth $8.25 million via Astara, $1.93 million via Bilasuvar, $1.25 million via Julfa, and $647,600 via Poldasht custom checkpoints to Azerbaijan during the mentioned period.

Exports in the form of suitcase trade through Astara and Bilasuvar witnessed a fall by 7.4 percent and 51.6 percent respectively, meanwhile the exports via Poldasht and Julfa custom checkpoint has increased by 51 percent and 48.5 percent respectively year-on-year.

Iran has exported $39 million worth of goods to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) via the suitcase trade in the five-month period which is 41.6 percent more compared to the same period preceding year.

The figure shares only 0.29 percent of the total export value of the country during the period.

Iran exported $82.814 million worth of goods to the CIS via the suitcase trade in last fiscal year(ended on March 21), which is 18.4 percent less compared to the preceding year.

Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan via the same trade accounted for $44.632 million during the last fiscal year, 25.5 percent more year-on- year.

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/iran/business/2430077.html
