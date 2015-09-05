Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
About 50 aftershocks recorded in country since yesterday – Seismic Survey Center
12:08 5 Sentyabr 2015
[ 05 September 2015 12:55 ]

A strong earthquake is not expected in the same seismic focus

Baku. Javid Zeynalli – APA. About 50 weak aftershocks have been recorded in the country since yesterday. The seismic tension is gradually weakening, Gurban Yetirmishli, the director general of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told APA on Sept.5.

 

A strong earthquake is not expected in the country, Yetirmishli said, adding, there are may be palpable tremors, and it is natural.

 

The processes are taking place in the Earth’s crust. However, a 7-magnitude earthquake will not reoccur in the same seismic focus, Yetirmishli said.

 

A strong earthquake hit Azerbaijan’s Sheki district early Friday. The earthquake was measured 7 on the Richter scale in the epicenter, and 6 to 3 in some districts of the country.

 

