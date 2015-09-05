Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
British theatre troupe to perform 'Hamlet' play in Baku

18:48 5 Sentyabr 2015
Baku. Javid Zeynalli – APA. Famous British theatre troupe “Shakespeare’s Globe” will perform the Hamlet play in Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre as part of their world tour.
 
The play will be organized by British Council and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, APA reported. 
 
The project is dedicated to Shakespear’s 450th anniversary of death and 400th anniversary of birth. 
 
Played in more than a hundred countries, the play will be performed followed with subtitles in Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre.
 

