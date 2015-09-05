British theatre troupe to perform 'Hamlet' play in Baku

[ 05 September 2015 19:47 ]



Baku. Javid Zeynalli – APA . Famous British theatre troupe “Shakespeare’s Globe” will perform the Hamlet play in Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre as part of their world tour.

The project is dedicated to Shakespear’s 450th anniversary of death and 400th anniversary of birth.

Played in more than a hundred countries, the play will be performed followed with subtitles in Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre.