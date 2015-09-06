Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Iran, Iraq could pump up trade to $20bn - minister

Iran, Iraq could pump up trade to $20bn - minister
03:47 6 Sentyabr 2015
45 Dünya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Iran’s minister of finance and economic affairs says Tehran and Baghdad could pump up mutual trade to $20 billion, Press TV reported.

Iran-Iraq trade currently stands at $12 billion if transit and tourism are also taken into account, said Ali Tayyeb-Nia, adding, “The figure could easily be increased to $20 billion, and we will reach this target in the near future.”

“A rise in Iran-Iraq transactions will serve the interests of both countries,” Tayyeb-Nia further said in a meeting Saturday with visiting Iraqi Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari.

The two sides discussed mutual economic relations in the meeting, said the Iranian minister.

“In this meeting, trade and economic ties between the two countries were discussed, and we talked about some problems and limitations in [mutual] trade relations as well as in banking transactions and investment; solutions were also offered for them,” said Tayyeb-Nia.

Also in the talks, said the top Iranian official, the two sides discussed three agreements on customs cooperation, double tax avoidance and foreign investment.

“Part of these documents will be signed tomorrow (Sunday),” Tayyeb-Nia noted.

He further underlined that talks have also been held between the central banks of both countries, saying the two sides underlined that the talks should continue and that the ideas discussed should be realized in the near future.

Zebari, for his part, expressed delight over his visit to Tehran and meeting his Iranian counterpart, saying the two sides discussed a whole lot of economic issues, namely investment and facilitation of trade deals as well as mutual cooperation to upgrade bilateral economic ties.

Back in June, a delegation of Iranian traders visited Baghdad to discuss investment opportunities in the two neighbors.

Later that month, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi traveled to Basra to launch work on the construction of a rail track to connect the southern Iraqi city with the southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr.

Stay up to date with latest Iran news on our specialized Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter @TRENDNewsAgency

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/iran/politics/2430341.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

Iran Iraq could pump up trade to 20bn minister
en.trend.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:05
Yunanıstan parlamentində Makedoniya üçün səsvermə keçirildi

Yunanıstan parlamentində Makedoniya üçün səsvermə keçirildi

25 Yanvar 2019 20:32
Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

25 Yanvar 2019 19:42
Timoşenko prezidentliyə namizəd oldu

Timoşenko prezidentliyə namizəd oldu

25 Yanvar 2019 19:32
Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

Almaniyada qatardan 500 sərnişin təxliyə olundu - Bomba həyəcanı

25 Yanvar 2019 19:29
Bir ailəni ölümdən xilas edən azərbaycanlı qardaşlara mükafat verildi

Bir ailəni ölümdən xilas edən azərbaycanlı qardaşlara mükafat verildi- FOTOLAR

25 Yanvar 2019 18:20
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Millimizin iki oyununun stadionu dəyişdirilib

25 Yanvar 2019 21:14

Messi milliyə QAYIDIR

25 Yanvar 2019 21:13

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:05

Maykl Pompeo BMT Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının Venesuelaya dair iclasına qatılacaq

25 Yanvar 2019 21:02

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:01

Poçettino VAR-a qarşıdır

25 Yanvar 2019 20:57

AFFA-dan millimizin baş məşqçisi ilə bağlı məlumat

25 Yanvar 2019 20:52

DİQQƏT! Toy gecəsi bunlar baş verir

25 Yanvar 2019 20:50

Bakıda faciə: ana və üç övladı öldü

25 Yanvar 2019 20:48

Ağsudan olan çağırışçılar həqiqi hərbi xidmətə yola düşüblər

25 Yanvar 2019 20:47