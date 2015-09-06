Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

US co-chair of OSCE MG calls escalation in Karabakh unacceptable

US co-chair of OSCE MG calls escalation in Karabakh unacceptable
18:57 6 Sentyabr 2015
36 Ölkə
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Trend:

US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick has called escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh unacceptable, the diplomat tweeted Sept. 6.

"There are credible reports both sides have used mortars recently resulting in civilian casualties. Escalation is not the answer", the diplomat tweeted

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The two countries signed a ceasefire agreement in 1994. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia, France and the US are currently holding peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented the UN Security Council's four resolutions on the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

Follow us on Twitter @TRENDNewsAgency

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/azerbaijan/karabakh/2430408.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

co-chair of OSCE MG calls escalation in Karabakh unacceptable
en.trend.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:17
Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:01
AFFA-dan millimizin baş məşqçisi ilə bağlı məlumat

AFFA-dan millimizin baş məşqçisi ilə bağlı məlumat

25 Yanvar 2019 20:52
Bakıda faciə: ana və üç övladı öldü

Bakıda faciə: ana və üç övladı öldü

25 Yanvar 2019 20:48
Yerli məşhurların yeni FOTOları

Yerli məşhurların yeni FOTOları

25 Yanvar 2019 20:42
Valideynlərin DİQQƏTİNƏ: Uşaqlarınızı bağçalara zamanında qoyun - VİDEO - FOTO

Valideynlərin DİQQƏTİNƏ: Uşaqlarınızı bağçalara zamanında qoyun - VİDEO - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 20:37
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Millimizin iki oyununun stadionu dəyişdirilib

25 Yanvar 2019 21:14

Messi milliyə QAYIDIR

25 Yanvar 2019 21:13

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:05

Maykl Pompeo BMT Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının Venesuelaya dair iclasına qatılacaq

25 Yanvar 2019 21:02

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:01

Poçettino VAR-a qarşıdır

25 Yanvar 2019 20:57

AFFA-dan millimizin baş məşqçisi ilə bağlı məlumat

25 Yanvar 2019 20:52

DİQQƏT! Toy gecəsi bunlar baş verir

25 Yanvar 2019 20:50

Bakıda faciə: ana və üç övladı öldü

25 Yanvar 2019 20:48

Ağsudan olan çağırışçılar həqiqi hərbi xidmətə yola düşüblər

25 Yanvar 2019 20:47