First flight of Azerbaijani pilgrims from Jeddah postponed

[ 29 September 2015 12:24 ]

The CMO announces the reason for the delay

Baku. Mubariz Aslanov - APA. The flight of the first group of Azerbaijani hajj pilgrims, which was expected to arrive at 05:00AM in Baku, has been postponed.

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told APA that the reason for delay is the crowd at Jeddah airport.

“The first plane carrying the Azerbaijani pilgrims will depart from Jeddah to Baku at about 19:00 Baku time. Following the first flight, two other planes are planned to arrive in Baku with half-hour interval”, the CMO said.

Though Azerbaijani pilgrims left for Jeddah by planes of AZAL, return flights are carried out by Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Azerbaijani pilgrims’ departure was scheduled to start from September 29. The last plane carrying the Azerbaijani pilgrims will depart from Jeddah on Oct.1.

2,400 Azerbaijani pilgrims left for making their Hajj pilgrimage this year. Two of them died in Mecca.

