Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

First flight of Azerbaijani pilgrims from Jeddah postponed

First flight of Azerbaijani pilgrims from Jeddah postponed
11:33 29 Sentyabr 2015
71 Sosial
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

[ 29 September 2015 12:24 ]

The CMO announces the reason for the delay

Baku. Mubariz Aslanov - APA. The flight of the first group of Azerbaijani hajj pilgrims, which was expected to arrive at 05:00AM in Baku, has been postponed.  

 

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told APA that the reason for delay is the crowd at Jeddah airport.

 

“The first plane carrying the Azerbaijani pilgrims will depart from Jeddah to Baku at about 19:00 Baku time. Following the first flight, two other planes are planned to arrive in Baku with half-hour interval”, the CMO said.

 

Though Azerbaijani pilgrims left for Jeddah by planes of AZAL, return flights are carried out by Saudi Arabian Airlines.

 

Azerbaijani pilgrims’ departure was scheduled to start from September 29.  The last plane carrying the Azerbaijani pilgrims will depart from Jeddah on Oct.1.

 

2,400 Azerbaijani pilgrims left for making their Hajj pilgrimage this year. Two of them died in Mecca.

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.apa.az/xeber_first_flight_of_azerbaijani_pilgrims_fro_232658.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

First flight of Azerbaijani pilgrims from Jeddah postponed
en.apa.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Güzəştli mənzillərin ikinci seçimi

Güzəştli mənzillərin ikinci seçimi başa çatıb

25 Yanvar 2019 14:40
"Müəyyən yaşda olan uşaqların seçim və istəkləri nəzərə alınacaq"

"Müəyyən yaşda olan uşaqların seçim və istəkləri nəzərə alınacaq"- Şöbə müdiri

25 Yanvar 2019 12:26
İşəgötürənlər arasında növbəti maarifləndirmə tədbiri keçirilib

İşəgötürənlər arasında növbəti maarifləndirmə tədbiri keçirilib- FOTOLAR

24 Yanvar 2019 15:20
Sabah SATIŞ BAŞLAYIR

Sabah SATIŞ BAŞLAYIR- 174 sosial mənzil sahibini gözləyir

24 Yanvar 2019 11:50
Sayğacın ekranında F12 və F13 yazılıbsa

Sayğacın ekranında F12 və F13 yazılıbsa NƏ ETMƏLİ?

23 Yanvar 2019 21:13
Qaradağ rayonunun Ümid qəsəbəsinə köçürüləcək məcburi köçkün ailələri arasında püşkatma keçirilib -

Qaradağ rayonunun Ümid qəsəbəsinə köçürüləcək məcburi köçkün ailələri arasında püşkatma keçirilib -FOTOLAR

23 Yanvar 2019 17:01
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Turistlərin təyyarəsi vertolyotla toqquşdu: ölənlər və yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 21:05

Maykl Pompeo BMT Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının Venesuelaya dair iclasına qatılacaq

25 Yanvar 2019 21:02

Çexiya Azərbaycanda elektrobus istehsalı imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir

25 Yanvar 2019 21:01

Poçettino VAR-a qarşıdır

25 Yanvar 2019 20:57

AFFA-dan millimizin baş məşqçisi ilə bağlı məlumat

25 Yanvar 2019 20:52

DİQQƏT! Toy gecəsi bunlar baş verir

25 Yanvar 2019 20:50

Bakıda faciə: ana və üç övladı öldü

25 Yanvar 2019 20:48

Ağsudan olan çağırışçılar həqiqi hərbi xidmətə yola düşüblər

25 Yanvar 2019 20:47

Aktrisa Hadisenin keçmiş sevgilisi ilə görüntüləndi - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 20:47

Yerli məşhurların yeni FOTOları

25 Yanvar 2019 20:42