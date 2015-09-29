Baku Higher Oil School rector meets winners of presidential scholarship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.29



Trend:



Baku Higher Oil School rector Elmar Gasimov met 17 students who have gathered between 690-700 points and were admitted to Baku Higher Oil School.



These students are also winners of presidential scholarship.



Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the students and said that their names were indicated in the Order on Granting the Presidential Scholarship to Students Admitted to Higher Educational Institutions in academic year 2015/2016, as of September 14, 2015, issued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



Rector stressed that this was a great achievement of students. He also reminded that admittance to the higher school opens new horizons and chances for students’ further development in education and future career.



Elmar Gasimov wished all winners of presidential scholarship long-term success and specially thanked them for joy they brought to their parents.



Elmar Gasimov said that every success of the students is regarded as success of the higher school and it is honorable that intellectual youth of Azerbaijan choose to study at BHOS.



He wished all BHOS students great success and the opportunity to be distinguished by knowledge, skills and achievements.



Presidential scholarship was granted to 17 BHOS students admitted in academic year 2015/2016 with 690-700 entry points.



Nine out of 17 students were admitted to Petroleum Engineering Program, five students - Process Automation Engineering Programme and three students - Chemical Engineering Program.



In general, 17 out of the total 25 students awarded the presidential scholarship in specialization group # 1 were admitted to study at BHOS.



Moreover, in academic year 2015/2016, the minimum entrance score to BHOS was 659 points, while the general average score constituted 676 points. This is the highest result among the national higher education institutions. The score indicators improved dynamically for all three specializations. A total of three among seven students with the highest 700 entrance points in specialisation group #1 were admitted to BHOS.

