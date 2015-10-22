President Ilham Aliyev received the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council and the chairperson of the Interstate Aviation Committee

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu and chairperson of the Interstate Aviation Committee Tatiana Anodina.
The head of state stressed the importance of holding the 35th meeting of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Air Space Use dedicated to the 70th anniversary of International Civil Aviation Organization and the 25th anniversary of the Interstate Aviation Committee in Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan's favourable geographical location created good opportunities in terms of the establishment of the regional transport infrastructure and logistics, noting that further development of the civil aviation is an important part of the country's economic strategy.
The head of state emphasized that huge investment is being made in infrastructure projects, adding that several airports have been built, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been completely reconstructed, and a number of new planes have been purchased by Azerbaijan recently.
The President said Azerbaijan Air Lines (AZAL) was one of the successful companies in the world, and noted that the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was among the world's 10 four-star airports. President Ilham Aliyev also said some new domestic flight have been launched in the country with the aim of developing tourism and business. The head of state said Azerbaijan has achieved good results in air shipping and that the country's shipping companies are among the world's leading companies.
Touching upon the activity of the Interstate Aviation Committee, President Ilham Aliyev praised Tatiana Anodina`s contribution to cooperation with the civil aviation of Azerbaijan.
President of the ICAO Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said he was deeply impressed by the ongoing landscaping and construction work in Baku and the beauty of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, describing this as a sign of the country`s socio-economic development.
Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu informed the head of state about the programs implemented by the International Civil Aviation Organization. He hailed Azerbaijan`s support for the organization, adding the country was an important member of the ICAO.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization.