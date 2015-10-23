KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Armenians violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times throughout the day

Armenians violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times throughout the day
11:31 23 Oktyabr 2015
56 Ölkə
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+


Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 93 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.
Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia's Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Chinari village of Berd region, nameless hills of Krasnoselsk region, subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region region, Gizilhajili village of Gadabay region and nameless hills of Gazakh region.
The ceasefire was also violated in Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarch, Yarimcha,Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shirvanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as in nameless hills of Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.
The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.
In view of the operational situation, Azerbaijani armed forces carried out 97 strikes on enemy positions.
Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://azertag.az/en/xeber/Armenians_violated_ceasefire_with_Azerbaijan_93_times_throughout_the_day-895246
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Armenians Violated Ceasefire With Azerbaijan 93 Times Throughout The Day

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Güclü külək əsəcək, qar yağacaq -

Güclü külək əsəcək, qar yağacaq - Hava dəyişir

04 Fevral 2024 00:19
Xaçmaz sakini torpaqdan elektrik əldə edib -

Xaçmaz sakini torpaqdan elektrik əldə edib - VİDEO

03 Fevral 2024 23:40
Vəkillərin İntizam Komissiyasının carı ildə ilk iclası keçirilib

Vəkillərin İntizam Komissiyasının carı ildə ilk iclası keçirilib

03 Fevral 2024 20:54
Tanınmış marketoloq "Cahan Holding"dən ayrıldı

Tanınmış marketoloq "Cahan Holding"dən ayrıldı

03 Fevral 2024 13:25
Bu qaydaları pozanları 1000 manat

Bu qaydaları pozanları 1000 manat cərimə gözləyir

03 Fevral 2024 13:14
Güclü külək əsəcək, qar yağacaq -

Güclü külək əsəcək, qar yağacaq -Sabahın hava proqnozu

03 Fevral 2024 12:42
Sentyabr ayında Ermənistan mediasında qeydə alınan sülh əleyhinə çağırışlar
Jurnalistlərin etik davranış kodeksi uşaq hüquqlarına həssas yanaşmanı tövsiyə edir
Beynəlxalq Xəbər Təhlükəsizliyi İnstitutu
Rusiyanın YENİ PLANI:
Tatarıstan Respublikası qubernatorluğa çevrilir - AÇIQLAMA
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər »

Bu bitki çayları öskürək və qripi sağaldır

04 Fevral 2024 04:01

Xaçmaz sakini torpaqdan elektrik əldə edib -

03 Fevral 2024 23:40

Nadirin əməliyyatdan sonrakı ilk görüntüsü -

03 Fevral 2024 22:31

Vəkillərin İntizam Komissiyasının carı ildə ilk iclası keçirilib

03 Fevral 2024 20:54

Cenk Ərgün "Qarabağ"ın matçını izlədi

03 Fevral 2024 20:26

Prezidentdən Zakir Fərəcovla bağlı

03 Fevral 2024 19:51

Zamiq Hüseynov Gəncədə izdihamla qarşılandı -

03 Fevral 2024 19:32

Bakıda 21 yaşlı tələbə qəfil vəfat etdi -

03 Fevral 2024 18:51

Arayik prezident seçkilərində iştirak üçün

03 Fevral 2024 17:15

Dörd bürcün həyatında yeni dövr başlayacaq

03 Fevral 2024 16:31