Armenians violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times throughout the day

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 93 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.
Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia's Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Chinari village of Berd region, nameless hills of Krasnoselsk region, subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region region, Gizilhajili village of Gadabay region and nameless hills of Gazakh region.
The ceasefire was also violated in Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarch, Yarimcha,Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shirvanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as in nameless hills of Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.
The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.
In view of the operational situation, Azerbaijani armed forces carried out 97 strikes on enemy positions.