President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine

2 Dekabr 2015
Baku, December 2, AZERTAC 
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin.
Noting that it was his first visit to Azerbaijan, head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin said ongoing development processes in the capital made deep impressions on him. Borys Lozhkin handed a letter of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko to the head of state. He stressed the necessity of developing relations between the two countries in an active manner.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that he discussed with the Ukrainian President the issues related to the development of the bilateral ties, adding there are many joint projects to be discussed by the two countries. The head of state expressed hope that the visit of the delegation led by head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin to the country would contribute to the defining of prospects for the cooperation.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over the issues related to the development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations in a variety of fields.
