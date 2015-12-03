Southern California terrorized by armed gunmen on the loose after massacre

Police are searching for up to three gunmen in connection with a shooting that left at least 14 people dead at the Inland Regional Center, a social services facility for people with developmental disabilities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties in Southern California, Sputnik reported.



"The suspects have fled," San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan told NBC News. "We don't yet have a motive."



Chief Burguan said the shooting, which reportedly targeted an event inside a conference room at the community center, lasted "several minutes."



"There is no information that this is terrorist-related in the traditional sense of the word," he commented. "At minimum we have a domestic terror situation."



Police believe they're searching for up to three shooters, based on witness accounts. San Bernardino police spokeswoman Sgt. Vicki Cervantes said the suspects were heavily armed and were possibly wearing body armor. All of them may have fled in a dark-colored SUV.



According to the authorities, at least 14 people were killed and 14 more were wounded in the shooting, though police did not rule out that additional dead or wounded could be found at the complex as they continue the search.



Public buildings in the area, including schools and hospitals, were on lockdown as authorities combed the Inland Empire communities and nearby rural areas for the gunmen.

