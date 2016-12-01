KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister
12:46 1 Dekabr 2016
155 Digər
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

A+
A

Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.
AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev received representatives of U.S. Department of Commerce
01.12.2016 [11:50]
President Ilham Aliyev received representatives of U.S. Department of Commerce
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology VIDEO
29.11.2016 [11:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation VIDEO
29.11.2016 [10:20]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan VIDEO
28.11.2016 [10:11]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan VIDEO

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://azertag.az/en/xeber/President_Ilham_Aliyev_received_delegation_led_by_Bosnia_and_Herzegovina_039s_Foreign_Minister-1015334
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
President Ilham Aliyev Received Delegation Led By Bosnia And Herzegovinas Foreign Minister

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Xanımıma toxunurdu, yumruqla başa saldım” -

“Xanımıma toxunurdu, yumruqla başa saldım” - Bakıda məşhur gecə klubunda futbolçu dava edib?

13 Yanvar 2024 11:47
Azərbaycan dili üzrə imtahan nəticələri açıqlandı

Azərbaycan dili üzrə imtahan nəticələri açıqlandı

25 İyun 2023 10:14
Kültürün "bağıran uşaqları"

Kültürün "bağıran uşaqları"yaxud necə ruhu dincəldirlər?/ Baş Redaktordan

23 Aprel 2019 15:00
"Ölüm cinsi yolla yayılan müalicəsiz xəstəlikdir"

"Ölüm cinsi yolla yayılan müalicəsiz xəstəlikdir"- 1 daşla 9 quş

04 Aprel 2019 12:10
"Həyatda ən böyük səhvim onu hesab edirəm ki..."

"Həyatda ən böyük səhvim onu hesab edirəm ki..."- Politoloq baş redaktora CAVAB verdi

29 Mart 2019 15:10
Siyasətin notlardan qopardığı etirazçılar

Siyasətin notlardan qopardığı etirazçılar- Baş Redaktordan

27 Mart 2019 10:03
Sentyabr ayında Ermənistan mediasında qeydə alınan sülh əleyhinə çağırışlar
Jurnalistlərin etik davranış kodeksi uşaq hüquqlarına həssas yanaşmanı tövsiyə edir
Beynəlxalq Xəbər Təhlükəsizliyi İnstitutu
Rusiyanın YENİ PLANI:
Tatarıstan Respublikası qubernatorluğa çevrilir - AÇIQLAMA
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər »

Bu bitki çayları öskürək və qripi sağaldır

04 Fevral 2024 04:01

Xaçmaz sakini torpaqdan elektrik əldə edib -

03 Fevral 2024 23:40

Nadirin əməliyyatdan sonrakı ilk görüntüsü -

03 Fevral 2024 22:31

Vəkillərin İntizam Komissiyasının carı ildə ilk iclası keçirilib

03 Fevral 2024 20:54

Cenk Ərgün "Qarabağ"ın matçını izlədi

03 Fevral 2024 20:26

Prezidentdən Zakir Fərəcovla bağlı

03 Fevral 2024 19:51

Zamiq Hüseynov Gəncədə izdihamla qarşılandı -

03 Fevral 2024 19:32

Bakıda 21 yaşlı tələbə qəfil vəfat etdi -

03 Fevral 2024 18:51

Arayik prezident seçkilərində iştirak üçün

03 Fevral 2024 17:15

Dörd bürcün həyatında yeni dövr başlayacaq

03 Fevral 2024 16:31