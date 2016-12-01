President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister

Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.

