A+
A–
Baku, December 1, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.
AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister
Related news
01.12.2016 [11:50]
President Ilham Aliyev received representatives of U.S. Department of Commerce
29.11.2016 [11:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology VIDEO
29.11.2016 [10:20]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation VIDEO
28.11.2016 [10:11]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan VIDEO