KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Lapland's winter tale-reportage from Santa Claus' hometown

Lapland's winter tale-reportage from Santa Claus' hometown
15:46 14 Yanvar 2017
146 Digər
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

A+
A

Baku, January 14, AZERTAC

Winter in Finland is very fascinating. Everywhere in winter is covered with white snow both in the capital city Helsinki and in the regions of the country, but temperature here is sometimes 10-15, and sometimes 25-30 degrees below zero. However, covered with white snow houses and streets, and the quietly falling snow arouse good mood in everyone.

Finland is an interesting country to spend New Year holiday. Every New Year night, live concert program is organized on the main square in Helsinki. And thousands of people celebrate the New Year together despite the cold weather of minus 10 degrees. But many people arrive in Finland in New Year's Eve in order to visit Lapland, the hometown of Santa Claus.

Rovaniemi – official city and village of Santa Claus

Rovaniemi is the Official Hometown of Santa Claus, and the city's most famous resident can be visited every day of the year in Santa Claus Village right on the Arctic Circle, an attraction that draws more than 300,000 annual visitors from all around the world.

Santa Claus' original home lies in the mysterious Korvatunturi ("Ear Fell") in Finnish Lapland. Since the exact location is a secret only known to a chosen few, he decided to establish an office in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, in 1985. Rovaniemi received the status of the Official Hometown of Santa Claus in 2010.

The city's population is nearly 6,000. We started our journey to Lapland from Rovaniemi. It took us 11 hours to arrive in the city by bus. But you may travel by air too. However, it is more expedient to travel by bus, because it is much cheaper than plane or train. You can find the hotels at an affordable price in the city. As the city is close to the North Pole, the sun rises at 11 a.m, and it gets dark at 2 p.m.

One can walk all the must-see places in this small city within an hour.

The central street of the city is specially decorated for New Year holiday.

Members of the Lordi rock group who were the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 are also from this city. You can see a monument to them in this street.

Those who travel Rovaniemi in winter, must take warm clothes and shoes with them. Although there is dry frost, it is impossible to stay in open weather more than 15 minutes without warm clothes.

Every year thousands of tourists visit this city-the house of Santa Claus to live experience winter tale. The Village of Santa Claus is 8 km away from the city. According to statistics, the place is one of the world's most visited touristic destinations.

The first place at the entrance of the village that attracts attention is Santa Claus' mail service. Hundreds of people stand in a queue to send letters and postcards to their friends and relatives. The letters sent to Santa Claus from all over the world are also collected here.
AZERTAG.AZ :Lapland's winter tale-reportage from Santa Claus' hometown


















Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://azertag.az/en/xeber/Lapland_039s_winter_tale_reportage_from_Santa_Claus_039_hometown-1026614
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Laplands Winter Tale-reportage From Santa Claus Hometown

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

“Xanımıma toxunurdu, yumruqla başa saldım” -

“Xanımıma toxunurdu, yumruqla başa saldım” - Bakıda məşhur gecə klubunda futbolçu dava edib?

13 Yanvar 2024 11:47
Azərbaycan dili üzrə imtahan nəticələri açıqlandı

Azərbaycan dili üzrə imtahan nəticələri açıqlandı

25 İyun 2023 10:14
Kültürün "bağıran uşaqları"

Kültürün "bağıran uşaqları"yaxud necə ruhu dincəldirlər?/ Baş Redaktordan

23 Aprel 2019 15:00
"Ölüm cinsi yolla yayılan müalicəsiz xəstəlikdir"

"Ölüm cinsi yolla yayılan müalicəsiz xəstəlikdir"- 1 daşla 9 quş

04 Aprel 2019 12:10
"Həyatda ən böyük səhvim onu hesab edirəm ki..."

"Həyatda ən böyük səhvim onu hesab edirəm ki..."- Politoloq baş redaktora CAVAB verdi

29 Mart 2019 15:10
Siyasətin notlardan qopardığı etirazçılar

Siyasətin notlardan qopardığı etirazçılar- Baş Redaktordan

27 Mart 2019 10:03
Sentyabr ayında Ermənistan mediasında qeydə alınan sülh əleyhinə çağırışlar
Jurnalistlərin etik davranış kodeksi uşaq hüquqlarına həssas yanaşmanı tövsiyə edir
Beynəlxalq Xəbər Təhlükəsizliyi İnstitutu
Rusiyanın YENİ PLANI:
Tatarıstan Respublikası qubernatorluğa çevrilir - AÇIQLAMA
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər »

Bu bitki çayları öskürək və qripi sağaldır

04 Fevral 2024 04:01

Xaçmaz sakini torpaqdan elektrik əldə edib -

03 Fevral 2024 23:40

Nadirin əməliyyatdan sonrakı ilk görüntüsü -

03 Fevral 2024 22:31

Vəkillərin İntizam Komissiyasının carı ildə ilk iclası keçirilib

03 Fevral 2024 20:54

Cenk Ərgün "Qarabağ"ın matçını izlədi

03 Fevral 2024 20:26

Prezidentdən Zakir Fərəcovla bağlı

03 Fevral 2024 19:51

Zamiq Hüseynov Gəncədə izdihamla qarşılandı -

03 Fevral 2024 19:32

Bakıda 21 yaşlı tələbə qəfil vəfat etdi -

03 Fevral 2024 18:51

Arayik prezident seçkilərində iştirak üçün

03 Fevral 2024 17:15

Dörd bürcün həyatında yeni dövr başlayacaq

03 Fevral 2024 16:31