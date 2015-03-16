Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Azerbaijan: It's Elnur Huseynov with 'Hour of the Wolf'
09:48 16 Mart 2015
Şou-Biznes
Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 15th Azerbaijani National Broadcaster ITV has announced the name of this year’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Report informs, Elnur Huseynov will perform his mystical contemporary ballad ‘Hour of the Wolf’ on the stage of world’s most popular song contest.
Following the internal selection by ITV Elnur Huseynov with song ‘Hour of the Wolf’ was revealed as the entry to the Eurovision 2015. Elnur is not new to the Contest and the Eurovision family. In 2008 he was selected as Azerbaijan's first ever representative at the Eurovision as a part of Elnur and Samir duo. With the song ‘Day After Day’ they have reached the eighth place in the Final. In this year’s Contest Elnur will have a unique opportunity to show off his talent as a professional artist with his new song ‘Hour of the Wolf’.
‘Eurovision 2015 is a great chance to present myself as a solo artist. I believe in my entry song as it has so many powerful messages. It is truly a song with great meaning of which the most important is ‘that every heart deserves a fight’ and we should never give up. We must fight for our happiness and for the better future. I’m going to the Eurovision to share this message with the European audience,’ says Elnur.
Since Eurovision 2008, Elnur has been working hard on his music career. For a few seasons he was a resident artist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and at the State Philharmonic Hall. He has also played the part of Phoebus in Azerbaijan's version of the famous musical ‘Notre-Dame de Paris.’
On February 18th, 2015 Elnur won the fourth season of Turkish version of the international vocal talent show ‘The Voice’ («O ses Türkiye»). In the final battle he has set up a record in the televoting history of the show by collecting over a million votes.
On May 21st, Elnur Huseynov will perform his contemporary ballad ‘Hour of the Wolf’ in the Second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2015 representing Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan had successfully debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008. In 2011 Azerbaijani entry song ‘Running Scared’ by Ell & Nikki won Eurovision. In 2012 Baku hosted the Contest with 42 participating countries.
