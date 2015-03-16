Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Azerbaijani team prepares for European games in Italy

Azerbaijani team prepares for European games in Italy
17:51 16 Mart 2015
128 İdman
Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Boxing team of Azerbaijan preparing for the First European Games left for training camp in Italy.Report informs members of the team will train with local boxers in the Italian town of Assisi.
Under the guidance of national coach Nariman Abdullayev two-time world champion, European champion, bronze medalist Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London Mamedrasul Mejidov (91 kg), world champion Javid Chalabiyev (56 kg), the European champion Salman Alizadeh (49 kg) will participate in training camp.
Elvin Isayev (60 kg) and Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) who reached at the top of the podium at the last tournament Strandja in Bulgaria will participate in the training camp.
The list of athletes who will participate in the 8-day gathering as below:
49 kg: Salman Alizadeh
52 kg: Elvin Mamishzade, Masud Yusifzade
56 kg: Javid Chalabiyev, Tayfur Aliyev
60 kg: Elvin Isayev
64 kg: Lorenzo Sotomayor
69 kg: Tamerlan Abdullayev
75 kg: Khaybulla Musalov, Kamran Shahsuvarly
81 kg: Rauf Rahimov
91 kg: Magomedrasul Majidov
Before the Azerbaijani team trained in Baku together with French boxers. In April, the team will compete in the Silk Way tournament, haunting test character on the European Games.
