"SABAH Graduate" event held

"SABAH Graduate" event has been held at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event. Leyla Aliyeva first viewed "I`m SABAH" exhibition. Young people shared their innovative ideas with Leyla Aliyeva.

SABAH groups were established in 34 specializations in 7 state higher education institutions in 2014-2015 academic year. SABAH groups now enroll more than 2300 students in 46 specializations in 11 higher education institutions. A total of 722 SABAH students graduated in 2016-2017 academic year.

Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov read out First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s message to SABAH graduates.

SABAH graduates – student at Baku State University Gunay Imanzade and student at Azerbaijan Technical University Shahin Khalilov – highlighted study process in SABAH groups.

Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted reforms carried out in Azerbaijan`s education sector under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He also praised First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s attention to education and youth.

The minister said SABAH project is designed to create long-term and comprehensive conditions for quality changes in the education system.

