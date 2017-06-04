"SABAH Graduate" event held

A+ A–
Baku, June 4, AZERTAC
"SABAH Graduate" event has been held at Heydar Aliyev Center.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event. Leyla Aliyeva first viewed "I`m SABAH" exhibition. Young people shared their innovative ideas with Leyla Aliyeva.
SABAH groups were established in 34 specializations in 7 state higher education institutions in 2014-2015 academic year. SABAH groups now enroll more than 2300 students in 46 specializations in 11 higher education institutions. A total of 722 SABAH students graduated in 2016-2017 academic year.
Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov read out First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s message to SABAH graduates.
SABAH graduates – student at Baku State University Gunay Imanzade and student at Azerbaijan Technical University Shahin Khalilov – highlighted study process in SABAH groups.
Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted reforms carried out in Azerbaijan`s education sector under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
He also praised First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s attention to education and youth.
The minister said SABAH project is designed to create long-term and comprehensive conditions for quality changes in the education system.
