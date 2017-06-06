Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran to set up working group to coordinate transportation of cargo to Europe

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani, Georgian and Iranian railways will set up a working group to coordinate the transportation of cargo from the Persian Gulf region and India to Europe and in the opposite direction, Azerbaijan Railways public relations department has told AZERTAC. The decision was made at a trilateral meeting between chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Georgian Railways Mamuka Bakhtadze and Managing Director of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The meeting focused on the organization of the transportation of cargo by land from the Persian Gulf region and India (passing through Azerbaijan and Georgia) to Europe and in the opposite direction, as well as the organization of cargo transportation via Azerbaijani and Iranian ports.

They noted that a large volume cargo from the Persian Gulf region and India to Europe and in the opposite direction is being currently transported by maritime transport, and this takes about 30-40 days. Transporting the cargo through Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran will reduce the transportation time too, they said.

