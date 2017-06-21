KORONAVİRUS - CANLI STATİSTİKA

Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center kicked off in China
21 İyun 2017
Beijing, June 21, AZERTAC

The two-day forum titled “Role of China in international relations: prospects of one belt, one road initiative” has started in China.

Co-chairs of the center former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt Ismail Serageldin, and members of the center former Serbian President Boris Tadić, former Latvian leader Valdis Zatlers, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliyev, as well as scientists, researchers, public and political figures of China attended the event.

Co-organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Beijing University, Azerbaijan`s Embassy to China, Pangoal Institute the event saw discussions on role of China in international relations, as well as contributions of “One belt, one road” strategy to regional and international cooperation.
