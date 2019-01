[ 06 April 2015 14:40 ]

Baku. Vusal Nabiyev - APA -Economics. The part of Heydar Aliyev Avenue from Boyukshor junction to Heydar Aliyev center is being repaired.

According to Azeryolservis OJSC, works on scrapping of asphalt-concrete cover, paving stones and etc. are underway.