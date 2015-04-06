Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Azerbaijan suspends imports of poultry from US

16:56 6 Aprel 2015
107 İqtisadiyyat
Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan forbade importing poultry meat from the United States and several European countries. The importation of poultry meat is temporally banned due to both high and low pathogenic H5N2 "bird flu" in those countries. Report was told by the head of the press service of the State Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Yolchu Khanveli.
He said that the ban was also applied to imported poultry meat from Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain.
"The decisions are carried out on the base of the International Organization for Animal Health (OIE). Its decisions are being implemented all over the world, as well as in Azerbaijan," Y.Khanvali stated.
In 2014, 300 tones of poultry meat were imported into the country. Currently, poultry meat is allowed to import from only two countries - Brazil and Turkey. Azerbaijan buys the breeder eggs from Iran. At present, the import of the meat is banned due to widespread of "bird flu" in many countries around the world.
