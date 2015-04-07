Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Turkmenistan preparing for election to local authorities

14:07 7 Aprel 2015
99 Dünya
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr.7

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan will hold election to local authorities (gengesh) on Aug.16, the message from the country’s Central Election Commission said on Apr.7.

The pre-election campaign started on Apr.6 in accordance with the Electoral Code. It should be noted that the new Electoral Code entered into force in Turkmenistan in May 2013.

The local self-government bodies – gengesh - are the active conductors of the public policy and are interested participants in the large-scale reforms and comprehensive development programs in the country, according to the message.

The action plan on preparations for the mentioned election was approved during the CEC meeting. Ensuring the transparency and broad alternativeness of the election was defined as one of the primary tasks by the meeting participants.

"The upcoming election is an important event in the socio-political life of the country,” Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said. “This election embodies the next stage of state-building as part of the concept of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for steady democratization of society, based on the age-old national traditions of Turkmens, committed to the principles of genuine democracy since the old days.”

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://en.trend.az/casia/turkmenistan/2380938.html
