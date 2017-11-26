Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ - Çelsi , Hava , Məzənnə
Hansı oyun, hansı kanalda?
13:32 26 Noyabr 2017
48 İdman
Ölkə mətbuatı
Milli.Az goal.az-a istinadən bu gün canlı yayımlanacaq oyunların siyahsını təqdim edir. 

Rusiya Premyer Liqası

15:00 Rubin - CSKA - Match! TV, Naş Futbol, Tivibu Spor 2

17:30 Rostov - Anji - Naş Futbol

İspaniya La Liqası

15:00 Deportivo - Athletic - İdman Azərbaycan TV, beİN Sports 3

19:15 Real Soceidad - Las-Palmas - beİN Sports 4

21:30 Villarreal - Sevilla - beİN Sports 2

23:45 Valencia - Barcelona - İdman Azərbaycan TV, beİN Sports 3

Türkiyə Super Liqası

15:00 Bursaspor - Karabükspor - bein Sports 2

15:00 Sivasspor - Trabzonspor - bein Sports 1

17:30 Kasımpaşa - Konyaspor - bein Sports 1

20:30 Antalyaspor - Fenerbahçe - bein Sports 1.

Azərbaycan Premyer Liqası

16:00 Sumqayıt - Səbail - CBC Sport

18:00 Zirə - Qarabağ - CBC Sport

Belçika Pro Liqası

17:30 Genk - Standard - NTV Spor

İngiltərə Premyer Liqası

17:30 Southampton - Everton - bein Sports 2

18:00 Burnley - Arsenal - S Spor

20:00 Huddersfild - Manchester City - İdman Azərbaycan, Match! Futbol 1, S Spor

Fransa 1-ci Liqası

18:00 Nice - Lyon - bein Sports 3

20:00 Marseille - Guingamp - beİN Sports 3

00:00 Monaco - PSG - Match! TV, beİN Sports 2

İtaliya A Seriyası

18:00 Genoa - Roma - Tivibu Spor 3

18:00 Milan - Torino - Tivibu Spor 4

18:00 Udinese - Napoli - Match! Futbol 2, Tivibu Spor 2

21:00 Lazio - Fiorentina - Match! Futbol 2, Tivibu Spor 2

23:45 Juventus - Crotone - Match! Futbol 2, Tivibu Spor 2

Almaniya Bundesliqası

18:30 Hamburg - Hoffenheim - Match! Futbol 3

Milli.Az

