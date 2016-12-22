Investments into two lines of Turkish Stream estimated at €7 bln

Date: 22 December 2016 17:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Investments into two lines of the offshore segment of Turkish Stream pipeline project are planned in the amount of 7 bln euro, according to TASS. Such information is contained in the explanatory note to the draft bill on ratification of the intergovernmental gas pipeline agreement between two countries.

"Investments required to implement the two-line project, including costs sustained earlier within implementation framework of the offshore segment of South Stream project, are about 7 bln euro," the document says.

A company with 100% Russian participation will perform engineering, construction and operation of the offshore segment. A company with 100% participation of Turkey will deal with implementation of the offshore segment to connect the first line of the offshore segment with the operating gas transmission system of Turkey.

The Turkish Stream project provides for construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and then to the border with Greece. The pipeline’s offshore section is expected to equal about 910 km and its overland segment on the Turkish territory 180 km.

The project is estimated at 11.4 bln euro.

