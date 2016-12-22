Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti

TurkPA member countries' parliament speakers pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Date: 22 December 2016 17:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Parliament speakers of TurkPA member countries, including Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The parliament speakers then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.


