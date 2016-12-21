Date: 23 December 2016 10:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2016 at Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2016