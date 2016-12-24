Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Date: 24 December 2016 15:46

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wished him robust health, successes in his state activity for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries would continue successfully developing.

