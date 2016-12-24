Date: 24 December 2016 19:46

A+

A–



Nakhchivan, December 24, AZERTAC

An event to mark the fifth anniversary of Nakhchivan Studies Center of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has today been held.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Addressing the event, Director of Nakhchivan Studies Center of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic said the center was established in 2011.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov addressed the event.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly also viewed collections created at Nakhchivan Studies Center.

Nakhchivan Studies Center turns five