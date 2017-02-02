Demba Ba returns to Besiktas from Shanghai Shenhua

Date: 2 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

Besiktas have re-signed Demba Ba on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, according to PA Sport.

The striker, 31, returns to the club he left in 2015 to join Shenhua and will attempt to rebuild his career after a period in which it was feared injury may force him to retire.

Ba - who first joined Besiktas from Chelsea in 2014, and scored 18 goals before his move to China - broke his leg last summer but has vowed to re-establish himself.

"I'll do my best to help the team and try to be more effective than the last time I was here," he said, according to Besiktas' official Twitter feed.

A club statement read: "Demba Ba (has arrived) on a temporary transfer until the date 05/31/2017. No compensation will be paid to him or his club."

