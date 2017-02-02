Date: 2 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to establish the State Inspection for Civil Aviation Flight Safety legal entity of public law under the State Civil Aviation Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The State Inspection is established in order to ensure more effective organization of civil aviation flight safety in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan sets up State Inspection for Civil Aviation Flight Safety