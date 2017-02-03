National Assembly Speaker: Azerbaijan is brotherly country for Pakistan

Date: 3 February 2017 16:46

Islamabad, February 3, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a brotherly country for Pakistan,” said National Assembly Speaker of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as he met with Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador hailed the role of the parliaments in establishing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries. He expressed his confidence that the visit of the National Assembly Speaker to Azerbaijan will contribute to developing these ties. The Ambassador noted that relations between the two countries are expanding. Ali Alizada said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador also thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan`s stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He also noted that Azerbaijan supports resolution of Kashmir issue based on the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting humanitarian and social projects carried out in different regions of Pakistan, including Kashmir at the initiative and through support of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Ambassador emphasized that these projects contributed to the development of fraternal relations between the two peoples.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani government and people are very grateful to Pakistan that in 2012 the Pakistani Senate officially recognized the Khojaly genocide as a genocide.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that Pakistan's quest for regional outreach to the Central Asian Republic attaches paramount importance to vitality of its relations with Azerbaijan. He added that both countries have extended unflinching support to each other at various international forums on the issues of Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh respectively.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to enhance bilateral relations, Ayaz underlined the need for diversification of trade, economic and parliamentary relations to assign substantive meanings to the bilateral collaboration.

