Date: 3 February 2017 17:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

Baku and Madrid are bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final.

The Olympic Stadium in the Azerbaijani capital will be a 2020 European Championship venue, and Atletico Madrid's new Metropolitano Stadium will open this year. Both have capacities of about 70,000.

Seven stadiums have entered the 2019 Europa League final bid contest. They include Baku, Euro 2020 venue Hampden Park in Glasgow and the home stadiums of Besiktas in Istanbul and Sevilla. Germany has offered two choices — Frankfurt and Stuttgart — though only one can be officially considered. The other contender is Tbilisi, Georgia, which has hosted a UEFA Super Cup.

The declarations of interest are not binding and the final proposals will have to be delivered with the bid dossiers by 6 June 2017. The UEFA Executive Committee will select the successful host associations in September 2017.

Baku bids to host 2019 UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals