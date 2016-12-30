Date: 3 February 2017 18:46

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka – Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka welfare and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, February 1, 2017

His Excellency Mr. Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka