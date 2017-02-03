António Guterres: I hope cooperation between UN and Azerbaijan will further strengthen

Date: 3 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

I hope that cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan will further strengthen, wrote a newly selected Secretary General of the UN António Guterres in a letter addressed to Deputy Premier Minister of Azerbaijan, chair of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov. The UN Secretary General emphasized that he is fully aware about all activities going on in the country and sustainable development of Azerbaijan Republic, including poverty elimination and positive impressions from achievements in the sphere of economic development.

