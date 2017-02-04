Date: 4 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

Dubai Municipality has completed all its preparations for the eighth edition of Car Free Day, which will be held on Sunday, with wide-ranging activities, the civic body said on Thursday, according to Gulf news.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said in a press release that the initiative will witness the participation of many government, semi-government and private agencies in addition to a number of dignitaries, including heads of government departments in the emirate, ensuring comprehensive government support for the initiative.

He also stressed on the constant efforts of the municipality to raise the profile of the city of Dubai globally among eco-friendly cities by finding all sustainable and effective solutions to meet the various environmental challenges, most notably air pollution and increase in the carbon footprint resulting from vehicle emissions.

Dubai Municipality gears up for car free day