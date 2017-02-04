Date: 4 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 4 AZERTAC

Baku will host the 34th European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship on May 6-10, 2020.

The winners of the tournament will get licenses for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Azerbaijan has already hosted three Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Baku will host the European Trampoline Championship in 2018.

Baku annually hosts World Cup rounds at the National Gymnastics Arena, which also give license points for participation in the Olympic Games.

Baku to host European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship