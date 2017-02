Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win seven medals in Iran

Date: 4 February 2017 20:46

Tehran, February 4, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have brought home a clutch of seven medals, including two golds from an international tournament in Karaj, Iran.

The gold medals came from Ramal Aliyev and Agha Ismayilzade.

Fuad Mirzayev claimed the gold, while Mirhuseyn Zakiyev, Azer Eyvazli, Tarikh Aliyev and Poladkhan Ibrahimov scooped the bronze medals of the tournament.