President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium

Date: 5 February 2017 19:46

Waterloo, February 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium.

Waterloo Mayor Florence Reuter greeted President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva. The head of state and his wife put flowers at the monument.

The monument was unveiled on February 18 last year thanks to the support of first lady of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Made by Azerbaijani sculptor Imran Mehdiyev supervised by People's Artist Tahir Salahov, the monument stands in the central park of Waterloo.

