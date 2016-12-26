Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium

President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium

Date: 5 February 2017 19:46

A+
A

Waterloo, February 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium.

Waterloo Mayor Florence Reuter greeted President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva. The head of state and his wife put flowers at the monument.

The monument was unveiled on February 18 last year thanks to the support of first lady of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Made by Azerbaijani sculptor Imran Mehdiyev supervised by People's Artist Tahir Salahov, the monument stands in the central park of Waterloo.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev opened new park in Baku VIDEO
26.12.2016 [10:38]
President Ilham Aliyev opened new park in Baku VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated second section of Gala-Pirallahi highway after renovation VIDEO
26.12.2016 [10:04]
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated second section of Gala-Pirallahi highway after renovation VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre VIDEO
24.12.2016 [12:31]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Chess School in Tartar VIDEO
03.12.2016 [10:44]
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Chess School in Tartar VIDEO





Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo Belgium

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news