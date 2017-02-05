Date: 6 February 2017 12:46
Brussels, February 6, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini in Brussels.
:President Ilham Aliyev met with EU High Representative, Vice-President of European Commission Federica Mogherini
