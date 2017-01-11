Date: 6 February 2017 19:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 6 AZERTAC

Export missions of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs visited Afghanistan, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

A meeting has been held between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

Vice president of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev informed the participants about Azerbaijan`s economy, as well as development of the non-oil field.

The mission is related to the fields of production of fruits and vegetables, mineral water, fruit juice, sugar and confectionery products, cotton, as well as chemical and other industrial products.

Azerbaijan is sending trade missions to various countries since November 2016 in order to increase its exports. In particular, missions have already been organized to China and the UAE, and it is planned to send a mission to Egypt until the end of 2016.

Azerbaijan sends export mission to Afghanistan