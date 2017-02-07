Azerbaijan most likely source of TAP’s second phase

Date: 7 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 7 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is the most likely source of second phase of gas transportation to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director of the TAP AG told New Europe.

However, in line with EU regulation, any shipper who wishes to take part in TAP’s open seasons may do so as long as they comply with the requirements for participation, she added.

“However, there is a minor amount of capacity available for short-term transportation and capacity might be made available on the secondary market, should there be demand from shippers,” Ulrike Andres added.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.

The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

