Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan-EU relations enter new phase

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s high level meetings with the European Union officials in Brussels and statements made during the meeting opened a new phase in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union,” said Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova.

Bahar Muradova noted that the sides started development of comprehensive cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union: “Both sides have great expectations from the negotiations. As a result of this negotiations, the relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan will develop in humanitarian, cultural, political and economic areas.”

The Vice Speaker noted that President Ilham Aliyev expressed his position on various aspects of Azerbaijan-EU relations in Brussels. “Progress of relations on political, economic, transport, humanitarian, energy areas serves for the interests of Azerbaijan, the region and the EU,” she said.

Muradova added that one of the striking moments were President of the European Council Donald Tusk’s remarks about supporting Azerbaijani territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. This shows that Azerbaijan-EU relations are beyond energy and trade relations covering high-level political cooperation.

