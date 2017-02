Date: 7 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has made a profit of 2,506,000,000 US dollars from Shahdeniz gas field project since 2007.

SOFAZ earned $64 million from this gas field in the first seven months of this year. No profit has been made since July.

