Date: 9 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 9, AZERTAC

The new tool is a way for people in an affected area to find whatever help they need. That could include finding shelter or transportation in the aftermath of a natural disaster, according to mirror.co.uk.

It works as a kind of hub inside an area affected by Safety Check.

Posts made inside the Community Help section can be viewed by category and location to make it easier for people to contact each other.

Facebook is set to surpass two billion active monthly users in the first half of 2017 giving it unimaginable reach across the planet. Given its scale, the social network knows that to perform effectively, it has to place its power in the hands of users to recognise and activate the safety tools when necessary.

Such a move would relieve Facebook (to a certain degree) and hand the power of crisis management to the people that are actually affected.

So far, over one billion people on the network have seen notifications on their news feeds about their friends being safe.

For the Community Help feature to be activated, Safety Check has to be activated first. If an incident is a natural or accidental disaster, people will then see Community Help. They can find or give help, and message others directly to connect from within Safety Check.

At the moment, Facebook is only turning it on for a few select regions, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and Saudi Arabia.

Facebook Safety Check gets 'Community Help' to bring people together in aftermath of disaster